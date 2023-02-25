UT Softball continues offensive onslaught to start season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 9/12 Tennessee softball team picked up two run-rule victories Friday night as it opened play at the USF Invitational.

The Lady Vols defeated Michigan State 13-0 in five innings before taking down USF 9-0 in six at the USF Softball Stadium.

With two wins, the Lady Vols are now 8-1 on the year.

Ashley Rogers was nearly perfect in Tennessee’s opening win against USF, tossing a five-inning complete-game shutout as the Orange & White run-ruled Michigan State.

The graduate from Athens, Tennessee, struck out eight Spartan batters and did not allow a base runner until the bottom of the fifth inning.

MSU’s Sydney Doloszycki broke up the perfect game on a hard-hit single back up the middle at Rogers with two outs on the board in the fifth. Rogers bounced back to strike out the next batter and close out the Lady Vol win, improving her record to 3-0 on the year.

Zaida Puni, Kiki Milloy and Destiny Rodriguez stood out offensively for the Lady Vols. Puni went 6-for-7 over the two games with a pair of runs scored and three RBIs. Milloy was 2-for-6 at the plate, scoring three runs on the day and cranking a game-breaking three-run home run versus USF.

Rodriguez – a true freshman from Live Oak, Texas – collected a pair of hits and drove in a career-high three runs in Tennessee’s win over Michigan State.

With Tennessee’s two wins on Friday night, head coach Karen Weekly is now two wins away from 1,000 during her coaching career on Rocky Top.

Tennessee is slated to play two more games Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET against No. 5 Clemson. It will return to the ballpark at 4:30 p.m. to face UIC.

