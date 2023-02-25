Vols, Dollander cruise past Dayton Flyers, 12-2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The bats stayed hot and the power arms were on full display as No. 3 Tennessee opened its first home weekend series of the year with a dominant 12-2 victory over Dayton on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Volunteers (4-2) erased an early 2-0 deficit by scoring in each of the first four innings to take a 9-2 lead, including a five-spot in the bottom of the third and never looked back.

UT finished the game with 12 hits from eight different players and was aided by five Dayton (0-4) errors. Leadoff man Jared Dickey set the tone with a 3-for-4 performance that included three runs scored, a homer and three RBIs.

The pitching staff was also lights out, racking up 20 strikeouts while issuing just a single walk and allowing only five hits.

Other than allowing a two-out homer in the top of the first, junior pitcher Chase Dollander was dominant in his second start of the season, finishing with 12 strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work to pick up his first win of the year. His 12 punch-outs were tied for his most as a Vol and one off a career-high.

Head baseball coach Tony Vitello was suspended ahead of the weekend series Dayton, according to an announcement from Tennessee Athletics officials, who say they working with the NCAA to “address a violation in the program.”

Game two of the weekend series between the Vols and Flyers is slated for Saturday at 2 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app or listen live via UTSports.com and the Tennessee Athletics Gameday App.

