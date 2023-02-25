Zoo Knoxville red pandas make new home in Atlanta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone going to Zoo Atlanta might see some familiar faces! Ruby and Rose from Zoo Knoxville have made a new home in Atlanta.

The 2-year-old sisters moved to Atlanta on Feb. 23 on the recommendation from the Red Panda Species Survival Plan.

The plan intends to preserve animal populations in accredited zoos, according to Zoo Atlanta officials.

Also part of the plan, Jackie, a 5-year-old male red panda who had called Zoo Atlanta home for three years, has made it to Knoxville.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ruby and Rose to Zoo Atlanta, and are excited for Jackie’s new opportunity at Zoo Knoxville. This is an outstanding example of cooperation between AZA zoos for the benefit of all of the animals involved,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, the vice president of Collections and Conservation at Zoo Atlanta. “We look forward to introducing Ruby and Rose, and the conservation messages for which they are ambassadors, to our Members and guests.”

The red panda population is largely threatened by loss of habitat, poaching for their pelts and capture for illegal pet trades.

