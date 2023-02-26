Burke homers twice as No. 3 Vols cap series sweep of Dayton with 6-0 shutout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 3 Tennessee won its sixth straight game and completed the series sweep over Dayton on Sunday afternoon, shutting out the Flyers 6-0 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Early offense and dominant pitching were once again the driving forces in the win, as the Volunteers (6-2) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after two innings and held the Dayton bats in check for the entirely of the afternoon.

Drew Beam improved his record to 2-0 on the year with another stellar outing on the mound, allowing just one hit over 5.1 shutout innings while finishing with four strikeouts. The sophomore right hander did issue three walks but was never seriously threatened by the Flyers’ offense on the day. Beam has yet to allow a run in 11.1 innings of work this season.

Sophomore slugger Blake Burke sparked the offense with a pair of solo home runs, his third and fourth of the year, while Christian Moore also had two RBIs thanks to a clutch two-out double to the gap in right-center during a four-run second inning for the Big Orange.

UT used five pitchers in relief to finish the game. The group combined to toss 4.2 scoreless frames and allowed just a single hit. Kirby Connell came on to retire the final two batters of the sixth inning before giving way to Zach Joyce, who set the side down in order in the seventh. Junior college transfers Jacob Bimbi and Bryce Jenkins combined to pitch a scoreless eighth before Andrew Lindsey finished the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Tennessee continues its 15-game homestand with two midweek games against Charleston Southern on Feb. 28 and March 1.

First pitch for Tuesday’s contest is slated for 4:30 p.m.

