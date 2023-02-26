Burke homers twice as No. 3 Vols cap series sweep of Dayton with 6-0 shutout

Drew Beam improved his record to 2-0 on the year with another stellar outing on the mound.
Blake Burke
Blake Burke(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 3 Tennessee won its sixth straight game and completed the series sweep over Dayton on Sunday afternoon, shutting out the Flyers 6-0 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Early offense and dominant pitching were once again the driving forces in the win, as the Volunteers (6-2) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after two innings and held the Dayton bats in check for the entirely of the afternoon.

Drew Beam improved his record to 2-0 on the year with another stellar outing on the mound, allowing just one hit over 5.1 shutout innings while finishing with four strikeouts. The sophomore right hander did issue three walks but was never seriously threatened by the Flyers’ offense on the day. Beam has yet to allow a run in 11.1 innings of work this season.

Sophomore slugger Blake Burke sparked the offense with a pair of solo home runs, his third and fourth of the year, while Christian Moore also had two RBIs thanks to a clutch two-out double to the gap in right-center during a four-run second inning for the Big Orange.

UT used five pitchers in relief to finish the game. The group combined to toss 4.2 scoreless frames and allowed just a single hit. Kirby Connell came on to retire the final two batters of the sixth inning before giving way to Zach Joyce, who set the side down in order in the seventh. Junior college transfers Jacob Bimbi and Bryce Jenkins combined to pitch a scoreless eighth before Andrew Lindsey finished the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Tennessee continues its 15-game homestand with two midweek games against Charleston Southern on Feb. 28 and March 1.

First pitch for Tuesday’s contest is slated for 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corley and Whitlock
Knoxville teen recovered by human trafficking unit
Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time.
Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown
Malachi Franklin
Suspect arrested in deadly Sweetwater shooting
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert

Latest News

Karoline Striplin
Lady Vols pummel Kentucky, lock up 3-seed in SEC Tournament
Tennessee Softball
No. 9 Lady Vol softball picks up fifth-straight shutout win
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 22, 2022 - Head Coach Karen Weekly of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during...
Weekly picks up 1000th win as UT Softball continues to surge
Lindsey Nelson Stadium, February, 2023
No.3 Vols clinch series win over Dayton