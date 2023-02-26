Germantown police officer dies

Germantown Police Officer passes away
Germantown Police Officer passes away(Germantown Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Police Department confirms the death of a fellow police officer.

Michael Evans, a Germantown Senior Patrol Officer, joined the police department in 2014 after serving in the united States Army for nine years.

During his time in the army, he completed two tours of duty in Iraq.

“He was a dedicated, compassionate, and courageous officer who was highly regarded by every member of the department,” Germantown Police Department wrote in their statement on Saturday. “Please keep the Germantown Police Department family and the family of Officer in your thoughts and prayers.”

No word yet on any funeral service details or when Officer Evans will be laid to rest.

