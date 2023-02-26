Jets acquire Niederreiter from Predators for 2nd round pick

The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft
Nashville's Nino Niederreiter, right, celebrates with Nashville's Eeli Tolvanen after scoring...
Nashville's Nino Niederreiter, right, celebrates with Nashville's Eeli Tolvanen after scoring his sides second goal during the NHL hockey game between San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators played in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators on Saturday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 30-year-old Niederreiter had 18 goals and 10 assists over 56 games for the Predators this season.

He has totaled 199 goals and 197 assists over 788 career NHL games with Nashville, the New York Islanders, Minnesota and Carolina. Niederreiter also has 15 goals and 15 assists in 82 career playoff games.

Niederreiter, selected No. 5 overall by the Islanders in the 2010 NHL Draft, also represented Switzerland at the 2010 world junior hockey championship and the 2014 Winter Olympics.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

