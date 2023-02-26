Lady Vols pummel Kentucky, lock up 3-seed in SEC Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols cruised to an 83-63 victory over Kentucky to wrap up the regular season on Sunday in Memorial Gymnasium.

Tennessee (21-10, 13-3 SEC), which picked up its first win in Lexington since 2017 and first victory at Memorial since 2015, finished with its highest conference win total since going 15-1 in 2014-15. The Big Orange closed the regular season winning four of their last five.

Senior Rickea Jackson was the top scorer for UT with 21 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Jillian Hollingshead had a strong outing with 15 points on 88-percent shooting from the floor, and sophomore Karoline Striplin and graduate Jordan Walker were also in double figures, finishing with 12 and 10, respectively. Senior Jasmine Powell led the team in assists, dishing out a season-high-tying eight.

The Lady Vols will head to the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina next week. Tennessee will enter as the No. 3 seed and receive a double-bye, playing the winner of Second Round Game 6 in the late contest on Friday, March 3.

