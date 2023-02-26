Lady Vols pummel Kentucky, lock up 3-seed in SEC Tournament

Senior Rickea Jackson was the top scorer for UT with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Karoline Striplin
Karoline Striplin(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols cruised to an 83-63 victory over Kentucky to wrap up the regular season on Sunday in Memorial Gymnasium.

Tennessee (21-10, 13-3 SEC), which picked up its first win in Lexington since 2017 and first victory at Memorial since 2015, finished with its highest conference win total since going 15-1 in 2014-15. The Big Orange closed the regular season winning four of their last five.

Senior Rickea Jackson was the top scorer for UT with 21 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Jillian Hollingshead had a strong outing with 15 points on 88-percent shooting from the floor, and sophomore Karoline Striplin and graduate Jordan Walker were also in double figures, finishing with 12 and 10, respectively. Senior Jasmine Powell led the team in assists, dishing out a season-high-tying eight.

The Lady Vols will head to the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina next week. Tennessee will enter as the No. 3 seed and receive a double-bye, playing the winner of Second Round Game 6 in the late contest on Friday, March 3.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corley and Whitlock
Knoxville teen recovered by human trafficking unit
Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time.
Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown
Malachi Franklin
Suspect arrested in deadly Sweetwater shooting
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert

Latest News

Blake Burke
Burke homers twice as No. 3 Vols cap series sweep of Dayton with 6-0 shutout
Tennessee Softball
No. 9 Lady Vol softball picks up fifth-straight shutout win
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 22, 2022 - Head Coach Karen Weekly of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during...
Weekly picks up 1000th win as UT Softball continues to surge
Lindsey Nelson Stadium, February, 2023
No.3 Vols clinch series win over Dayton