Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River


Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.(Google Maps)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALTILLO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities recovered the body of a man who accidently drove into the Tennessee River on Friday night, officials said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Scott Eugene Day Sr., 64, was traveling on Main Street and drove into the river. The ramp at the end of Main Street was formerly a ferry landing.

The Savannah Courier reported Day called Hardin County E-911 at 9:50 p.m. to plead for help before drowning.

According to The Courier, the log comment said, “Caller was saying, ‘Help me I’m in the river,’ and then lost service.” The newspaper reported video at the ramp showed the vehicle, a 2000 Ford Expedition, entering the water at moderate speed.

A stop sign is at the Shoreline Lane before Main Street goes into the Tennessee River in...
A stop sign is at the Shoreline Lane before Main Street goes into the Tennessee River in Saltillo, Tennessee.(Google Maps)

Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin told The Courier it was a preventable death.

“This is very sad. This man died unnecessarily after apparently not knowing he was driving into the river. He was pleading for help when he called 911,” Martin told The Courier. “This situation is heartbreaking, not only for his family, but also for the 911 dispatchers and responders listening to his cries for help but knowing there was nothing we could do.”

Main Street is a straight road that leads directly to the Saltillo Landing boat ramp at the Tennessee ramp. The ramp was a ferry crossing for several years.

