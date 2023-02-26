No.3 Vols clinch series win over Dayton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 3 Tennessee rode another strong performance from its pitching staff en route to a 4-1 victory over Dayton to clinch the series on Saturday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols’ pitchers combined to strike out 15 batters after finishing with 20 punch outs in game one on Friday. The Flyers (0-5) were held to just two hits on the day as the Big Orange won their fifth straight contest to improve to 5-2.

UT built an early lead by scoring three of its four runs in the first two innings before tacking on one more insurance run in the fourth, which proved to be more than enough for the pitching staff.For the second straight day, Tennessee got a dominant outing on the mound from its starting pitcher.

Chase Burns allowed just one run on two hits in 6.1 innings while racking up a career-high 12 strikeouts, topping his previous best of 11 last season at Ole Miss.

Fellow right hander Seth Halvorsen piggy-backed Burns and was equally as effective in 2.2 innings of relief to pick up his first-career save. The Minnesota native struck out three and retired all eight batters he faced to slam the door for the Vols.

UT will go for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app or listen live on UTSports.com

