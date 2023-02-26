Showers, gusty winds, and storms arrive with Monday’s First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers are possible today, but we are tracking scattered rain and storms with Monday’s First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Patchy to dense fog is likely across East Tennessee this morning. We’re hanging onto those cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 this morning.

Those mostly cloudy skies continue throughout the day with highs near 59 degrees. A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon, but most of us stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins Monday as a cold front pushes into the region. Pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few isolated stronger storms are possible. This front pushes into the Platuea around 11 a.m. and moves out of our area completely by 5 p.m. The rain doesn’t look super heavy, but we’ll see widespread wind gusts up to 40-50 mph.

We’ll dry out Tuesday into most of the day on Wednesday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 60s to the lower 70s by Wednesday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking an unsettled weather pattern with a stretch of rainy weather starting late Wednesday through Friday. We should dry out by the weekend.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

