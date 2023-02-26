Special Olympics Tennessee hosts basketball event for the first time in years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in years, East Tennessee Special Olympics athletes were able to get back onto the hardwood.

Previous events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now parents and friends proudly watched the athletes on the basketball court for the first time this year.

Dozens of athletes at the Boys and Girls Club Saturday got the chance to play the sports they love.

“The athletes are excited. They are so pumped and ready to go,” Regional Manager for the Special Olympics Brenna Soriano said.

Special Olympics Tennessee loves to keep it fun on the court and take away the stress.

It doesn’t cost the athletes or their families anything to play.

“We never want the athletes or their families to pay a dime so the fundraisers and everything we do goes back to them so that’s really important to us,” Soriano said.

The people then can keep their focus on having fun on the court.

“They’re practicing year-round getting ready for their sport,” Soriano said.

Many of them put a smile on the fans’ faces during each game.

Anyone interested in getting involved or volunteering with the Special Olympics can visit the website.

