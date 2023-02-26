Storms and gusty winds arrive with our cold front Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nice break in the rain this afternoon and through the overnight as we await the arrival of our cold front that arrives heading into Monday afternoon. Winds will become gusty through the morning on Monday with a Wind Advisory in place through the evening as showers and storms move in for the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We stay calm through the overnight with winds remaining very light as clouds remain in place with a few sprinkles from time to time. Overnight temperatures are falling slowly into the lower 50s to start our Monday morning. Most areas will be dry for the start of the day, but rain chances will be on the rise as we head into the mid-morning along the plateau and spreading east.

Outside of any thunderstorms winds will be gusting 40-50 mph at times, winds will be a little higher in any stronger storms that do begin to fire. The strongest storms look to move in through the early afternoon between 2-3 p.m as high temperatures climb into the upper 60s to near 70. Heavy rain will lower visibility as the line pushes through and depending on the exact speed it could impact the evening commute. Drier weather will quickly rush in behind the line giving us a nice Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Calm weather settles in heading into Tuesday as high temperatures climb into the middle 60s with a light breeze and partly cloudy skies. If you have plans to be outside Tuesday and Wednesday are the days to do so as sunshine mixes with a few clouds. Highs will warm into the lower 70s Wednesday before our next chance of rain is set to move in overnight into Thursday.

The end of the week remains unsettled with multiple rounds of rain Thursday and Friday with some of the rain transitioning to a few snow showers for the higher elevations.

Warm week with rounds of rain (WVLT)

