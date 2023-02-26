Suspect arrested in deadly Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a suspect on Saturday in the deadly Knoxville shooting that claimed the life of Rahleik Garcia.

On Feb. 14, KPD officers responded to Badgett Drive and found Garcia with at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, KPD officials said.

Previous coverage: Multiple possible suspects in deadly Knoxville shooting, police say

Iran Lyons, 18, was arrested at his home on Pickett Drive without incident and indicted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to KPD officials.

KPD officials initially said that there were multiple possible suspects in the shooting but did not immediately respond to inquiries if that had changed.

On Saturday, CERT officers took Iran Lyons, 18, into custody without issue at his home on Pickett Avenue. Lyons was indicted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder among numerous additional charges for the 2/14 shooting death of Rahleik Garcia on Badgett Drive. pic.twitter.com/i1MlhDpdJf — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 26, 2023

