Tennessee completes regular season sweep of South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For a second time this season, Tennessee defeated South Carolina by at least 40 points, taking down the Gamecocks in dominant fashion, 85-45 Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee’s pair of wins over South Carolina totaled an 83-point margin, as the Vols won 85-42 in Columbia on Jan. 7. Tennessee has won each of the last six meetings in Knoxville against the Gamecocks and 10 of the last 11 meetings overall in the series.

The Vol’s four total turnovers Saturday stood as UT’s fewest in a game during the eight-year tenure of head coach Rick Barnes.

Coming off a four-game injury absence, Josiah-Jordan James tied for a game-high scoring effort, leading the Vols with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including a 4-of-7 mark from 3-point range, two rebounds and an assist. Jahmai Mashack logged 14 points, connecting on 5-of-7 field-goal attempts and made both of his 3-point attempts to go along with six rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

Zakai Zeigler posted a double-double, scoring 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field—including his 3-of-4 clip from beyond the arc—and dishing out a career-high 11 assists.

South Carolina had just one player score more than seven points, with Hayden Brown registering 18 points on a 7-of-14 shooting effort. James led Tennessee in scoring in the first half, coming off the bench for 10 points in as many minutes.

Tennessee shot .567 from the field in the first half and .594 in the second half, its best shooting percentages in any half since shooting .625 in the second half against Texas on Jan. 28. The Vols have now shot 50 percent or better from the field during a half 18 times this season.

Tennessee hit 10 3-pointers Saturday night, marking its 10th game with at least 10 made threes this season. With the Vols making 10+ threes 14 times last year, it becomes the first time since the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons in which Tennessee has made 10+ 3-point shots in a game at least 10 times in consecutive seasons.

Tennessee is back inside Thompson-Boling Arena for the final time this season for Senior Night, taking on Arkansas on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

