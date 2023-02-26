University of Tennessee shines light on Ukrainian culture

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee School of Music shined a light on Ukrainian culture Sunday a year after the start of the Russia-Ukrainian War.

The World Music Series event invited guests to see different parts of the culture including food, art and music.

The sounds of music are just a piece of what people experienced of Ukrainian culture on campus.

“We’re hoping to touch the hearts of Knoxville people and just connect with them through music,” Ukrainian musician Solomia Soroka said.

Although a piece, it is a big one. The three musicians at the event all have Ukrainian roots and know it’s painful to see and hear about what is happening overseas.

“Right now, they are members of our community here in East Tennessee, and I think we need to love them and embrace them,” Natalie Hristov, the World Music Series event coordinator, said.

Hristov said they wanted to choose Ukraine for this event because one-year anniversary of the war happened on Friday.

“I think it’s very important for them to stress their society and their struggles and their story,” Hristov said.

Those with Ukrainian roots feel the US is doing its part to help.

“I thank all Americans for their help and support for Ukraine, and I want them to know that it is worth their efforts,” Soroka said.

Art and food were on sale at the event. The proceeds will go overseas to help Ukrainians in need.

