Weekly picks up 1000th win as UT Softball continues to surge

Lady Vols pick up two more wins Saturday at the USF Invitational
In the day's second game, head coach Karen Weekly reached another milestone in her illustrious career.
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th ranked Lady Vols softball team picked up two more wins Saturday at the USF Invitational, defeating No. 5 Clemson 1-0 in game one before run-ruling UIC 12-0 in the afternoon’s second game at USF Softball Stadium.

That second game provided another milestone for Karen Weekly as the Hall of Fame coach picked up the 1000th win over her remarkable career.

Weekly is the second-winningest head coach in Tennessee Athletics history among coaches of head-to-head team sports. She is second to the legendary Pat Summitt who won 1,098 games during her tenure as head coach of the Lady Vols women’s basketball program.

Weekly’s coaching career spans 27 seasons – five at Chattanooga and 22 on Rocky Top – and she totaled 1,223 wins between the Mocs and Lady Vols.

Tennessee wraps up play at the USF Invitational Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET as it takes on UIC for the second time this weekend.

