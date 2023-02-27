Baseball coach Tony Vitello back in dugout

The University of Tennessee’s baseball coach has completed his suspension, UT officials said.
University of Tennessee baseball practice
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball coach Tony Vitello completed his suspension and will be back in the dugout, according to the University of Tennessee Athletics officials.

Vitello was suspended for three games against the Dayton Flyers.

Previous coverage: Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games

Maui Ahuna’s eligibility was reinstated and has joined UT’s roster, UT officials said.

