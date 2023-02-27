Baseball coach Tony Vitello back in dugout
The University of Tennessee’s baseball coach has completed his suspension, UT officials said.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball coach Tony Vitello completed his suspension and will be back in the dugout, according to the University of Tennessee Athletics officials.
Vitello was suspended for three games against the Dayton Flyers.
Maui Ahuna’s eligibility was reinstated and has joined UT’s roster, UT officials said.
