Baseball coach Tony Vitello back in dugout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball coach Tony Vitello completed his suspension and will be back in the dugout, according to the University of Tennessee Athletics officials.

Vitello was suspended for three games against the Dayton Flyers.

Previous coverage: Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games

Maui Ahuna’s eligibility was reinstated and has joined UT’s roster, UT officials said.

Update from Tennessee Athletics: pic.twitter.com/rMjeYmSQX2 — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) February 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.