Dogwood Arts to feature 25 immigrant and refugee artists

Dogwood Arts announced Monday that they would be holding a special event, called Converge: Coming Together, Embracing Balance, featuring 25 immigrant and refugee artists.
Converge: Coming Together, Embracing Balance
Converge: Coming Together, Embracing Balance(Dogwood Arts)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dogwood Arts announced Monday that they would be holding a special event, called Converge: Coming Together, Embracing Balance, featuring 25 immigrant and refugee artists.

Converge is a multimedia group exhibition exploring the concept of balance, curated by the Inclusion & Community Outreach Coordinator at Dogwood Arts, Jalynn Baker,” representatives said.

Event coordinators descried the exhibition as exploring the concept of balance.

Converge is a multimedia group exhibition that explores the concept of balance. Seemingly opposing forces are really two sides of the same coin and both must be embraced to live fully. As we reckon with light and dark, loss and joy, loneliness and belonging amidst the organized chaos of life, we find ways to deposit beauty into the world through artistic self-expression. Featuring work by 25 local immigrant and refugee artists, the exhibition aims to reveal the beauty of community when many people and cultures come together. The choice of media in the selected artworks varies as much as the artists’ individual stories, experiences, and cultures. Standing side by side, embracing all that life brings, we are weaving a new tapestry together.

Dogwood Arts

The exhibition is set to open at the Dogwood Gallery (123 W. Jackson Ave.) on Friday, March 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, there will be a live music performance from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The following artists will be included: Eugenia Almeida, Maria Elena Mendez Aquino, Reem Arnouk, Ilina Arsova, Kybreiana Barham, Jose and Pepe Calabres, Manuel Carreon, Enrique Cruz, Luiza Francisco, Maria Pedro Francisco, Marina Gulevich, Nidhi Jani, Estefania Jose, Markiian Lukyniuk, Mene Manresa, Eve Andres Martin, Hei Park, Dolores Francisco Pedro, Arely Recimos Ramirez, Héctor Saldivar, Antoine Seni, Ruchi Singh, R.E. Toledo, Rocio Valenzuela and SK Yi.

