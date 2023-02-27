Effort underway to help autistic boy get service dog

The GoFundMe goal is set at $19,000.
Photo of Steele Nelms
Photo of Steele Nelms(Nelms family)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Efforts are underway to help get a boy with autism a service dog.

Matt and Jenna Nelms, parents of 5-year-old Steele, started a GoFundMe to raise the $19,000 it takes to purchase a service dog with specialized training. The fundraiser has raised more than $8,000 so far.

Steele is in therapy 37 hours a week, according to his family. While he is doing well, he still struggles with some behaviors, such as elopement. His parents believe a service dog would change everything.

“A service dog would be so helpful for Steele, and us as caregivers, too,” the Nelms family said in the GoFundMe. “We have found a great service called Highland Canine Service Dogs, who specialize in service dogs for people with autism. They’re trained to keep the child from running off, which would be AMAZING. They also help with meltdowns, anxiety, etc. Something like this would be priceless for us to have for Steele, but it is not cheap. The minimum amount we are looking at is $19,000- just for the training/price of the dog. We are graciously asking the world for help to reach our goal to provide Steele with a service dog.”

There will also be a food truck fundraiser held Tuesday at White House Municipal Park. Food trucks, including Asi Hibachi and Sushi, The Pink Truck, Taste of Aloha Food Truck, and Rojo’s Locos Tacos, will serve up some delicious food from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to help Steele get a service dog. Steele will be there to say hi and thank everyone.

There will also be a fundraiser at House of Paws, 2124 Highway 31W, to help raise funds for Steele. The grooming shop will open its doors Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to offer $15 and $20 nail trims. All proceeds will go directly to the Nelms family.

