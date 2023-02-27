ESPN: Haslams to buy Bucks for $3.5B

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry intends to sell his portion of the team to Jimmy and Dee Haslam, current Cleveland Browns owners, for $3.5 billion, according to a report from ESPN.

The deal is still reportedly pending league approval. If it goes through, ESPN said, it would be the second-highest valuation for an NBA team ever. It would also, ESPN said, be the third highest for any American professional sports team.

As it stands, the Bucks are just a half-game behind the Boston Celtics for the NBA’s best record, coming off a 14-game win streak.

