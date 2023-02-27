First Alert Weather Day continues with gusty winds and some storms this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is the pick of the week! Enjoy it because on-and-off rain chances return with more rain and storms by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues as gusty winds, pockets of heavy rain, and a few storms continue to push through this afternoon. Rain will taper off around 5 p.m. with our First Alert Weather Day ending. Winds will continue to gust up to 20-30 mph throughout the evening and overnight.

We’ll cool to around 48 degrees by Tuesday morning with a few clouds. We should see those mostly sunny skies throughout the day with a high of 69! Get out and enjoy the pick of the week before rain returns.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds move back in Wednesday with spotty showers arriving late. Highs are near 74 degrees with heavy rain arriving overnight into Thursday.

We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area early and late Thursday, with some showers during the day on Thursday and a high of 68 degrees.

Friday is likely our next WVLT First Alert Weather Day, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph and scattered downpours and storms again.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the weekend is cooler with some spotty snow showers possible Friday night to Saturday morning, then clearing. Highs are back in the 50s, and if you’ve been putting out plants, it will be freezing by Sunday morning.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

