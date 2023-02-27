Gusty winds and some storms on this WVLT First Alert Weather Day

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley also tracks more warmth and downpours, ahead of a cool-down.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday is on track for the WVLT First Alert Weather Day, with gusts of 50 mph which can cause damage plus some downpours and storms blowing through our area. We’ll have more warmth, ahead of on and off rain, then more gusty storms Friday before a cooler weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re starting the day with scattered clouds and spotty showers. Temperatures are mild in the low 50s.

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day starts with wind gusts spreading out by 11 AM, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater. This is strong enough to cause some damage.

Temperatures warm to 70 degrees just ahead of the storms. We’ll have a 60% coverage of our area midday through the afternoon hours, so the timing of downpours and storms also impacts the afternoon commute for our WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

Rain and storms are spotty in the mountains by the 5 PM hour, with gusts gradually decreasing tonight. We’ll only cool to around 48 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 15 to 25 and gusts around 30 mph at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday are nice, warm days to get outside! Tuesday is mostly sunny, with a high of 69 degrees. Then Wednesday reaches 76 degrees, with scattered clouds and spotty rain possible in the afternoon to evening.

Then rain and storms return. We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area early and late Thursday, with some showers during the day on Thursday and a high of 68 degrees.

Friday is likely our next WVLT First Alert Weather Day, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph and scattered downpours and storms again.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the weekend is cooler with some spotty snow showers possible Friday night to Saturday morning, then clearing. Highs are back in the 50s, and if you’ve been putting out plants, it will be freezing by Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death
First Alert for scattered storms
Showers, gusty winds, and storms arrive with Monday’s First Alert Weather Day
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Corley and Whitlock
Knoxville teen recovered by human trafficking unit

Latest News

Storms and gusty winds for Monday
Storms and gusty winds arrive with our cold front Monday
WVLT First Alert Weather Day for storms and gusty winds
Storms and gusty winds arrive with our cold front Monday
Showers and storms arrive Monday along with gusty winds
Storms and gusty winds arrive with our cold front Monday
First Alert for scattered storms
Showers, gusty winds, and storms arrive with Monday’s First Alert Weather Day