Gusty winds and some storms on this WVLT First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday is on track for the WVLT First Alert Weather Day, with gusts of 50 mph which can cause damage plus some downpours and storms blowing through our area. We’ll have more warmth, ahead of on and off rain, then more gusty storms Friday before a cooler weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re starting the day with scattered clouds and spotty showers. Temperatures are mild in the low 50s.

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day starts with wind gusts spreading out by 11 AM, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater. This is strong enough to cause some damage.

Temperatures warm to 70 degrees just ahead of the storms. We’ll have a 60% coverage of our area midday through the afternoon hours, so the timing of downpours and storms also impacts the afternoon commute for our WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

Rain and storms are spotty in the mountains by the 5 PM hour, with gusts gradually decreasing tonight. We’ll only cool to around 48 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 15 to 25 and gusts around 30 mph at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday are nice, warm days to get outside! Tuesday is mostly sunny, with a high of 69 degrees. Then Wednesday reaches 76 degrees, with scattered clouds and spotty rain possible in the afternoon to evening.

Then rain and storms return. We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area early and late Thursday, with some showers during the day on Thursday and a high of 68 degrees.

Friday is likely our next WVLT First Alert Weather Day, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph and scattered downpours and storms again.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the weekend is cooler with some spotty snow showers possible Friday night to Saturday morning, then clearing. Highs are back in the 50s, and if you’ve been putting out plants, it will be freezing by Sunday morning.

