‘I was shocked’ | Rutledge race car driver on the road to the pros

The team’s owner invited her to join them as a professional racer and has committed to help train her and secure sponsorships on the track.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From ballet to basketball, Madi Turley has tried many extracurricular activities but nothing gave the 16-year-old drive like getting behind the wheel.

She has fast-tracked a career in race car driving, making headlines and gracing the covers of national magazines for her natural talent behind the wheel.

“I pray before I go up,” Madi Turley said. “I pray for protection, for myself and the driver on side of me.”

Her 4′11 height, passion for the sport and her family’s support are her strength. Her family support and faith especially helped her navigate healthy life. Her health gave her the first wild ride of her life.

Madi Turley faced death three times: once at birth and twice when she was younger due to a complicated and extensive medical journey.

“It was, if I can say this, hell on earth,” Mark Turley, her father, said. “I prayed so much I couldn’t cry anymore.”

Their faith carried them to now see a healthy young lady. Also taking notes is NHRA’s D.H. Davies racing team. The team’s owner invited her to join them as a professional racer and has committed to helping train her and secure sponsorships on the track.

“I’m not the tallest in the world, but you can do just about anything if God is with you,” Madi said.

To follow Madi’s road to success, click here.

