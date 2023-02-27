KPD investigating deadly crash on I-40 West at Midway Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said their officers were working a serious crash on I-40 West at Midway Road, early Monday morning.

According to TDOT Smartway, the Multi-Vehicle crash was reported around 7:18 a.m.

All lanes of I-40 West are closed between exits 402 and 407 as traffic is being diverted.

KPD crash reconstruction investigators are on the scene.

UPDATE: The crash on I-40 West at Midway Road is a fatal crash. Crash reconstruction investigators are on scene. All lanes of I-40 West are closed between exits 402 and 407. Traffic is being diverted. This will be an extended closure. Updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/MWdJlHCynm — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 27, 2023

