KPD investigating deadly crash on I-40 West at Midway Road

The crash was reported Monday morning at 7:18 a.m.
The crash happened on I-40 West at Midway road
The crash happened on I-40 West at Midway road(Knoxville Police Department)
By William Dowling
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said their officers were working a serious crash on I-40 West at Midway Road, early Monday morning.

According to TDOT Smartway, the Multi-Vehicle crash was reported around 7:18 a.m.

All lanes of I-40 West are closed between exits 402 and 407 as traffic is being diverted.

KPD crash reconstruction investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story

