More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass

More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.2 million Halloween and autumn-themed candles are being recalled after reports of glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers certain scents of Mainstay’s three-wicked candles sold at Walmart stores including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farmhouse, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September through November.

The recall notice cites a dozen reports of candles burning too close to the container’s edge, causing the glass to crack.

Consumers are urged to stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death
First Alert for scattered storms
Showers, gusty winds, and storms arrive with Monday’s First Alert Weather Day
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Corley and Whitlock
Knoxville teen recovered by human trafficking unit

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult
Mike Williams lost his life on January 17th in a crash on Magnolia Avenue in which two people...
Dandridge restaurant raises $20K for Magnolia crash victim
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey, causing more than two dozen buildings to...
New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings; 1 killed
Daycare Dilemma
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow