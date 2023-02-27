Morristown police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department announced they were searching for a missing boy who ran away from his home Sunday night.

Police said Levi Caldwell has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants with “Jordan” down the leg and a red and black jacket with “Jordan” on the sleeves.

Police urged anyone who sees him to call 911 or 423-585-2701.

