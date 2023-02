SEC women’s basketball tournament field is set

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Everything is laid out for the women’s 2023 SEC tournament in Greenville, S.C.

Date Matchup Time Wed., March 1 Kentucky vs. Florida

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt 11:00 a.m. Thurs., March 2 Missouri vs. Arkansas

Mississippi State vs. TBD

Auburn vs. Georgia

Alabama vs. TBD Noon



6:00 p.m. Fri., March 3 South Carolina vs. TBD

Ole Miss vs. TBD

LSU vs. TBD

Tennessee vs. TBD Noon



6:00 p.m. Sat., March 4 TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD 4:30 p.m. Sun., March 5 TBd vs. TBD 3 p.m.

