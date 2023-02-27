Tenn. Board of Education looking for social studies standards public feedback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Board of Education is looking for public feedback for possible changes coming to social studies teaching standards. The call for input is part of a 2015 law that makes public surveys a part of updating curriculum.

“Public feedback is critical to continuously refining our state academic standards and ensuring that they provide educators, students and parents with clear expectations at each grade level,” said Dr. Sara Morrison, executive Director of the State Board of Education. “The extensive and transparent standards review process, set out by law, is integral to our collective efforts to prepare civically engaged Tennessee students.”

As it stands, Tennessee’s academic standards for social studies include facts with a focus on pulling information on culture, economics, geography, history, politics/government and Tennessee history from primary and secondary sources.

“Academic standards establish a baseline for what students should know and be able to do at the end of each course,” said Catherine Johnson, deputy director of academic policy for the State Board and lead project manager for the standards review process. “Our standards build upon one another over time, so consistent and clear standards are key to ensuring the future academic success of our students.”

People will be able to review all the social studies standards for K through 12 students. After reviewing them, people will be able to comment on whether a standard should be kept, removed, updated or moved to a different grade level.

After an initial survey, Tennessee educators will review the comments and propose revisions. Those revisions will then be posted for more feedback by early 2023. From there, the approved changes will be put into place by the 2026-27 school year. The revisions will be made by the Standards Recommendation Committee, a body appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House of Representatives and confirmed by the General Assembly.

This survey will be open until March 26, 2023.

