Tennessee sees small drop in AP College Basketball Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee dropped to No. 12 in the AP College Basketball Poll Monday after a loss to Texas A&M and a win over South Carolina.

The Vols only dropped one spot after their mixed week, previously ranked No. 11.

That loss to Texas A&M marked the fourth straight loss on the road for the men’s basketball team, but a 40-point win over the Gamecocks at home was a welcome sight for Vols fans.

Next, the Vols will face off against Arkansas. That game is slated for Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.