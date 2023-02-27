Tennessee sees small drop in AP College Basketball Poll

Tennessee dropped to No. 12 in the AP College Basketball Poll Monday after a loss to Texas A&M and a win over South Carolina.
Tennessee basketball falls in close game to Texas A&M
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vols only dropped one spot after their mixed week, previously ranked No. 11.

That loss to Texas A&M marked the fourth straight loss on the road for the men’s basketball team, but a 40-point win over the Gamecocks at home was a welcome sight for Vols fans.

Next, the Vols will face off against Arkansas. That game is slated for Tuesday at 9 p.m.

