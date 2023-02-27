Thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans spill after semi-truck wreck

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, a semi-truck overturned on Newport Highway, spilling thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans into the road and a nearby house’s yard.

The wreck occurred in the 7200 block of Newport Highway at around 7:00 a.m.

A power line was also halved in the crash.

A semi-truck carrying Bush's Baked Beans overturned and hit a power pole. (Greene County Office of Emergency Management)

Greene County Office of Emergency Management officials said there were no injuries.

