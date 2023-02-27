Thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans spill after semi-truck wreck
A semi-truck overturned, spilling thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans.
Feb. 27, 2023
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, a semi-truck overturned on Newport Highway, spilling thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans into the road and a nearby house’s yard.
The wreck occurred in the 7200 block of Newport Highway at around 7:00 a.m.
A power line was also halved in the crash.
Greene County Office of Emergency Management officials said there were no injuries.
