Thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans spill after semi-truck wreck

A semi-truck overturned, spilling thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans.
A semi-truck overturned, spilling thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, a semi-truck overturned on Newport Highway, spilling thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans into the road and a nearby house’s yard.

The wreck occurred in the 7200 block of Newport Highway at around 7:00 a.m.

A power line was also halved in the crash.

A semi-truck carrying Bush's Baked Beans overturned and hit a power pole.
A semi-truck carrying Bush's Baked Beans overturned and hit a power pole.(Greene County Office of Emergency Management)

Greene County Office of Emergency Management officials said there were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death
The crash happened on I-40 West at Midway road
Two killed in deadly crash on I-40 West
Knoxville fire crews responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for a water main break...
Fort Sanders investigating following death of Lisa Edwards, representative says
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school

Latest News

Thousands of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans spill after semi-truck wreck
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials had a busy year last year. In fact, 2022 was the...
Great Smoky Mountains National Park records second-busiest year
The team’s owner invited her to join them as a professional racer and has committed to help...
‘I was shocked’ | Rutledge race car driver on the road to the pros
Photo of Steele Nelms
Effort underway to help autistic boy get service dog