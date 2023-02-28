313 Initiative: 60 drug arrests made in just two months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The ‘313 initiative’ was created earlier this year with the hopes of stopping drug trafficking between the city of Detroit and East Tennessee. It aims to identify, target and dismantle individuals and groups from the Detroit, Michigan, area who bring drugs into Knox County and surrounding areas of Tennessee.

A law enforcement initiative created by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in hopes of curbing the flow of deadly drugs into the region has paid off with more arrests.

According to Knox County’s District Attorney Charme Allen, just in the short time the program has begun, they’ve already made 60 arrests, 10 of those were in just one day.

Allen said for a while now they have known that many of the drugs in Knoxville come from Detroit, and this initiative is something they desperately needed. Detroit is the hub of a drug trafficking pipeline serving West Virginia, Kentucky and East Tennessee, and the initiative hopes to stop the pipeline in its tracks.

“I think the community is very supportive and very glad that we are embarking on this initiative,” said Allen.

On many of these arrests, officers recovered weapons, multiple grams of heroin, meth and fentanyl.

Karen Pershing, Executive Director at Metro Drug Coalition, said that the demand for drugs has gone up tremendously since the COVID-19 pandemic. She said fentanyl was something they have always seen here but never the amount and potency that they are seeing now.

Pershing said officials need to focus on decreasing the supply side, which is what the 313 Initiative is doing. On the other side of the coin, officials are looking to limit demand, which entails helping people stay away from drugs or getting them into active recovery if they are already addicted.

“They need, early on in that process, to achieve long-term recovery, and so that decreases the demand for drugs in our community. If we don’t have the demand then the drug dealers are going to go somewhere else, and so that’s one thing we have to look at in our country, not just our community, but how can we decrease the demand we have for drugs?” said Pershing.

Part of the plan involves information. Intelligence will be stored in a database to be shared with partner agencies Instead of being locked away in a case file, the information will be benefitting all of East Tennessee.

Allen said this process is meant to happen fast.

“To make quick arrests, to employ law enforcement techniques that cause quick arrests to be made, and so it really is something where we identify, target and dismantle,” said Allen.

She said the main goal of this 313 Initiative is to keep drugs off the streets to ensure more lives are saved.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.