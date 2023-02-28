Bald eagle killed; authorities seeking leads on shooter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation officers are asking for help from the public to find the person who whot and killed a bald eagle.

The shooting is believed to have happened on Feb. 25 in Dubois County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the eagle appears to have been feeding about 50 yards off the roadway north of County Road 300 North near the intersection of 175 East. Conservation officers say the area is a heavily traveled.

A reward of up to $500 is possible for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the IDNR at 812-789-9538 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367).

