Bill aimed at decriminalizing certain amounts of marijuana fails to pass

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee bill looking to reduce the offenses related to possessing certain amounts of marijuana failed to pass.

If it had passed, HB0309 would have decriminalized the possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana, making it a civil violation punishable by a $25 fine or community service.

The bill also would have lessened the offense of the sale of up to one ounce of marijuana to a Class A misdemeanor.

Under present law, the possession or casual exchange of up to a one-half ounce of marijuana is considered a Class A misdemeanor offense. Knowingly manufacturing, delivering, selling or possessing with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell marijuana is generally considered a Class E felony offense.

HB 039 was sponsored by Sen. Jeff Yarbo and Rep. Jesse Chism and was introduced on Jan. 19.

The bill failed to pass during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Feb. 21.

