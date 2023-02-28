Casey’s announces NIL deal with Tennessee Senior Guard Tyreke Key

Casey’s, a gas station, convenience store and pizza chain all rolled into one, has signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Tennessee Senior Guard Tyreke Key.
Tyreke Key
Tyreke Key(James Boofer)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Casey's, a gas station, convenience store and pizza chain all rolled into one, has signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Tennessee Senior Guard Tyreke Key.

Among other accolades, Key most recently led Tennessee’s second half against Missouri with a season-high 23 points (21 of which came in that second half). In the past, Key has earned spots on multiple All-MVC First Teams.

Casey’s is partnering with Key and two other college basketball athletes to promote a new pizza- called PEPPERONI, PEPPERONI, PEPPERONI. That pizza is available March 1.

