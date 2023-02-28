Changes coming to bill that would allow police to carry while drunk, lawmaker says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A House Bill that states it would allow law enforcement officers to carry a firearm while under the influence could soon be changing before it has a chance to be passed.

One of HB 0977′s sponsors, Rep. Todd Warner, said the bill’s intent is not as it currently appears on Tennessee General Assembly’s website.

According to Rep. Warner, the bill’s goal is to allow students with proper registration and permits to carry a firearm on campus. The portion of the bill that mentions officers being allowed to carry a gun while under the influence is set to be removed, according to Rep. Warner.

As is, the bill in regard to officers currently reads: “As introduced, allows law enforcement officers to carry a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and certain other circumstances.”

Rep. Warner said this portion of the bill will be deleted, as this is not the bill’s intention. According to Rep. Warner, he is unsure why Tennessee General Assembly’s website is currently showing the bill written this way, but that he is working to have the portion removed.

The bill was introduced Jan. 30 and is also sponsored by Sen. Joey Hensley.

For the full bill, visit Tennessee General Assembly’s website.

