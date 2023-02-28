Changes coming to bill that would allow police to carry while drunk, lawmaker says

The bill currently states that officers would be allowed to carry a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.
Police officer generic
Police officer generic(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A House Bill that states it would allow law enforcement officers to carry a firearm while under the influence could soon be changing before it has a chance to be passed.

One of HB 0977′s sponsors, Rep. Todd Warner, said the bill’s intent is not as it currently appears on Tennessee General Assembly’s website.

According to Rep. Warner, the bill’s goal is to allow students with proper registration and permits to carry a firearm on campus. The portion of the bill that mentions officers being allowed to carry a gun while under the influence is set to be removed, according to Rep. Warner.

As is, the bill in regard to officers currently reads: “As introduced, allows law enforcement officers to carry a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and certain other circumstances.”

Rep. Warner said this portion of the bill will be deleted, as this is not the bill’s intention. According to Rep. Warner, he is unsure why Tennessee General Assembly’s website is currently showing the bill written this way, but that he is working to have the portion removed.

The bill was introduced Jan. 30 and is also sponsored by Sen. Joey Hensley.

For the full bill, visit Tennessee General Assembly’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-40 West at Midway road
Two killed in deadly crash on I-40 West
One of them was found with suspected cocaine while the another suspected heroin.
Knoxville venue shuts down concert after three possible drug overdoses
KCSO said that Kendra Ivey pled to First Degree Murder, and Charlie Martinez was found guilty...
KCSO: Suspects sentenced in east Knox County murder
Kevin Bailey and Amir Ali Rowans
Police charge two felons trying to buy guns from Knoxville gun show
Lisa Edwards died on Feb. 6, after becoming unresponsive in a KPD cruiser.
‘They treated her like she’s trash’ | Lisa Edwards’ family reacts to body camera video

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Heavy rain tonight then another round of stronger storms and a First Alert Weather Day Friday
Thompson-Boling Arena
No. 12 Vols roast Hogs in costly win at last home game
On Tuesday night, nearly 200 teachers met to honor the teachers who went above and beyond for...
Knox County Schools teachers named Teacher of the Year
Heavy rain arrives late Wednesday
Heavy rain returns before a cold front and WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Danny Fox helped start the department in 1977, and last held the title of captain before he...
One of the founders of the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department dies at 72