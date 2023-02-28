Coaches select Horston, Jackson for All-SEC First Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee women’s basketball seniors Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson were selected to the All-SEC First Team by the league’s coaches, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Horston, a 6-foot-2 guard, was named to the Coaches All-SEC First Team for the second straight season. She became only the fourth Lady Vol since 2012 to do that in back-to-back campaigns. The previous repeat first-teamers during that stretch were Meighan Simmons (2013, 2014), Isabelle Harrison (2014, 2015) and Rennia Davis (2020, 2021).

Jackson, a 6-foot-2 forward in her first year on Rocky Top, made her debut on the All-SEC First Team after earning second-team league acclaim in 2019-20 while at Mississippi State.

Tennessee was one of three schools to put a pair of players on the first unit, joining South Carolina and LSU in doing so.

Jackson leads the Lady Vols in scoring (18.9 ppg.) and field goal percentage (55.6), ranking No. 3 and No. 4 in the SEC in those categories, respectively. In SEC play, she’s been even better, putting up 21.4 ppg. and hitting 57.4 percent of her shots to stand second and first, respectively, in those areas.

A native of Detroit, Jackson has recorded three double-doubles this season and 14 games with 20 or more points scored. That production ties her for ninth at Tennessee for most 20+ efforts in a season and a career.

She currently is on a six-game streak of 20-point performances, a feat that is topped at UT only by Chamique Holdsclaw (9, 1997-98), Candace Parker (7, 2006-07) and Bridgette Gordon (7, 1987-88).

Horston, meanwhile, produces 15.2 ppg., 6.9 rpg. and 3.3 apg., ranking second for Tennessee in scoring and leading the other two categories. She stands ninth in the SEC in rebounding and assists per game, and she is 10th in the league in scoring.

A product of Columbus, Ohio, Horston tops UT in double-doubles with seven this season, pushing her career total to 20 for the highest mark ever by a true Lady Vol guard. She also has six 20-point games in 2022-23, giving her 15 for her career. That tally rates No. 8 all-time for the program.

Horston recently cracked the Big Orange top 10 for career assists, standing at No. 10 with 434 through the regular season. Her 1,340 points rank her No. 30 on the school’s all-time scoring list, and she is one of just four players who have eclipsed 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists during her time at Tennessee.

