Convicted child rapist sentenced in Claiborne County

Dominique Justice was sentenced to 105 years, according to the District Attorney General Jared Effler.
Source: (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A convicted child rapist was sentenced in Claiborne Co. on Feb. 24, according to the 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler.

Dominique Justice was sentenced to 105 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Justice was convicted of multiple acts of child sexual abuse including rape of a child, incest and statutory rape.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office detectives and officials with the Claiborne County Child Advocacy Center and the Department of Children’s Services were involved in the investigation, Effler said.

