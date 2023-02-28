David Meske to be inducted into TSSAA Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2023 TSSAA Hall of Fame inductees were announced this month, and former Webb School of Knoxville football coach David Meske was one of nine among this year’s class.

Meske served as the head football coach at Webb School of Knoxville for nearly 40 years, compiling an overall record of 291-146. His teams won six TSSAA Division II-AA state championships (2006, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014) and one Division I 2A state championship (1996). They were state runners-up three times (1997, 2005, 2015).

Meske also served as the school’s athletic director for 28 years, the Upper School Dean of Students for seven years and has been a member of the TSSAA Board of Control since 2015.

He was inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame and TN Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and the stadium at Webb was named “Dave Meske Stadium” in 2015. Meske has also received numerous coach of the year honors, served in the military for 20 years and is set to retire after the 2022-23 school year.

Others being inducted at this year’s luncheon are:

Bryan True, an administrator from Lawrenceburg

Vic Grider, a coach from South Pittsburg

The late Jim Heinz, a coach from Cordova

David Meske, a coach from Knoxville

The late Danny Joe Young, a coach from Memphis

Marty Clements, an official from Jackson

Dale Ford, an official from Jonesborough

Donnie Graham, an official from Rockford

Pat Swallows, a contributor from Cookeville.

The Hall of Fame luncheon will begin at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, April 15.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.