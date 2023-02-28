‘Disturbed and embarrassed’ | KPD police chief reacts to Lisa Edwards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on Tuesday surrounding the situation involving Lisa Edwards, the woman who went unresponsive in KPD custody and died the next day.

After learning of the situation, Noel said that he reviewed the body camera footage that has since been publicly released with KPD leadership.

“I was disturbed and embarrassed by what I saw in the video,” Noel said.

After reviewing the video, Noel said he alerted District Attorney General Charme Allen and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch of the situation and placed the involved employees on leave.

“We cooperated fully with the TBI’s investigation,” Noel said. “We also made a commitment to release the video, because we felt strongly that the public both needed and deserved to see it.”

“My expectation is that our officers treat every person they encounter, regardless of the context or situation, with respect, dignity and basic decency,” Noel said. “We should also take pride in helping those who need it.”

Edwards’ family said that she was mistreated. “I’ve seen dogs on the street treated better than she was,” Edwards’ brother said.

The District Attorney declined to pursue criminal charges against the personnel involved.

An internal investigation is still underway, and KPD officials said that the results would be released as soon as the investigation is complete.

The family set up a GoFundMe for Edwards’ memorial and legal expenses.

