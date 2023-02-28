‘Disturbed and embarrassed’ | KPD police chief reacts to Lisa Edwards

Knoxville Police Department Police Chief Paul Noel issued a statement on the situation involving Lisa Edwards.
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on Tuesday surrounding the situation involving Lisa Edwards, the woman who went unresponsive in KPD custody and died the next day.

Previous Coverage: Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave

After learning of the situation, Noel said that he reviewed the body camera footage that has since been publicly released with KPD leadership.

“I was disturbed and embarrassed by what I saw in the video,” Noel said.

Previous Coverage: GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

After reviewing the video, Noel said he alerted District Attorney General Charme Allen and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch of the situation and placed the involved employees on leave.

“We cooperated fully with the TBI’s investigation,” Noel said. “We also made a commitment to release the video, because we felt strongly that the public both needed and deserved to see it.”

“My expectation is that our officers treat every person they encounter, regardless of the context or situation, with respect, dignity and basic decency,” Noel said. “We should also take pride in helping those who need it.”

Edwards’ family said that she was mistreated. “I’ve seen dogs on the street treated better than she was,” Edwards’ brother said.

Previous Coverage: ‘Overwhelmed by the support’ | Community hosts vigil for Lisa Edwards

The District Attorney declined to pursue criminal charges against the personnel involved.

An internal investigation is still underway, and KPD officials said that the results would be released as soon as the investigation is complete.

The family set up a GoFundMe for Edwards’ memorial and legal expenses.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

