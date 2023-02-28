Forgotten History: The Story of the Scarboro 85

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was almost 70 years ago when 85 students from the Scarboro neighborhood in Oak Ridge embarked on a walk of change in September of 1955. It’s a piece of history that has been forgotten by many , but for the students who were there it’s one that they can’t seem to erase.

“We go in school where black kids sit on one side -- white ones sit on the other side,” said Ernestine Avery Johnson, one of the Scarboro 85 students.

The Scarboro 85 were the first to integrate schools in the southeast. The group of students also came one year before the Clinton 12, and five years before Ruby Bridges.

LC Gipson, one of the Scarboro 85 students, can even recall how he felt on his first day at Oak Ridge High School.

“Emmett Till was killed -- had his funeral the day I started at Oak Ridge High School. He was 14 and I was 14,” said Gipson. “This is what I’m bringing to Oak Ridge High School as a 14-year-old at a 1,600 student body -- That I do not know any of them.”

And despite the students enduring a less-violent experience while integrating their school, they can still remember moments where they were made to be outsiders.

“It was apparent that most of the students, of the 1,600 students, did not want me. I can not speak for my classmates, but they did not want me there,” said Gipson.

“The teacher would ask questions, but we weren’t allowed to answer. She would look over our finger, we were holding up, and ask the white child,” Johnson recalls.

To commemorate the brave 85 students, The Scarboro 85 Memorial Committee has been raising funds to help put together a memorial at A.K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge.

“We want to preserve history so it’s never lost or forgotten again,” said John Spratling, a member of the Scarboro 85 Monument Committee.

Last week, a luncheon was held by the Scarboro 85 monument committee to help raise funds for their monument proposal. They even got the attention of Civil rights activist, Dr. Harold Middlebrook.

Middlebrook describes the importance of the history of the Scarboro 85 and said that “It’s a reminder any people that don’t know their history, can’t appreciate their present. And have no sense of where their going for the future.”

Those interested in donating to the monument project can do so here.

