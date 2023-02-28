Former Perry County deputy accused of raping woman during traffic stop

Jonathan Kelly
Jonathan Kelly(TBI)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Perry County deputy has been arrested after authorities say he raped a woman during a traffic stop.

Jonathan Kelly, 31, has been charged with aggravated rape and official misconduct following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In December 2021, agents began investigating a complaint that then-Perry County Deputy Jonathan Kelly sexually assaulted a female during a traffic stop. Agents found Kelly told the woman that she would not be charged if she had sex with him, according to a media release.

Last week, the Perry County Grand Jury returned indictments against Kelly. He was booked into the Perry County Jail Monday on a $65,000 bond.

