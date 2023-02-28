Heavy rain returns before a cold front and WVLT First Alert Weather Day

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rounds of rain before a First Alert Weather Day Friday.
Heavy rain arrives late Wednesday
Heavy rain arrives late Wednesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds move in ahead of heavy rain overnight Wednesday to Thursday. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect as a cold front brings in gusty rain and storms Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clear skies continue tonight with a low around 46 degrees.

Clouds and winds gradually increase throughout the day Wednesday. We’ll start out with partly cloudy skies but see mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon with a high of around 76 degrees. Winds could gust up to 20 mph by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain spreads out late Wednesday, with downpours and some storms bringing an inch to some 2 inches of rain across our area. We’ll monitor for any high water leftover for Thursday morning, but this leaves in time for the day and we’ll stick with clouds and spotty showers, and a high of 68 on Thursday.

Friday’s gusts of 50+ mph can cause damage, plus the timing of downpours and storms during the afternoon commute warrant our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible as well.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the weekend is cooler with some spotty snow showers possible in the mountains. Highs are back in the 50s, and if you’ve been putting out plants, it will be in the mid-30s in the Valley and freezing in the higher elevations Sunday morning.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

