How rangers know when fireflies come back

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are working to estimate when the lightning bugs will begin to light up the sky.
Synchronous Firefly Viewing
Synchronous Firefly Viewing(Radim Schreiber)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Synchronous Firefly season is coming soon, but Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are working to estimate when the lightning bugs will begin to light up the sky.

Temperature readings are critical to predicting when fireflies will synchronize, according to GSMNP officials.

A small device, called an iButton, helps track the insects by getting temperature readings every hour through late winter into spring.

GSMNP officials said the button is put under the soil and in the trees where the firefly larvae are.

We’re about 4 months away from Synchronous Firefly season here in the Smokies but Park entomologist Becky Nichols is...

Posted by Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Monday, February 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River
The crash happened on I-40 West at Midway road
Two killed in deadly crash on I-40 West
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death
Knoxville fire crews responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for a water main break...
Fort Sanders investigating following death of Lisa Edwards, representative says
Corley and Whitlock
Knoxville teen recovered by human trafficking unit

Latest News

People came together in front of the City-County Building to honor Lisa Edwards, the...
‘Overwhelmed by the support’ | Community hosts vigil for Lisa Edwards
Detective Marcus Parton
Knox Co. deputy rescues person from Tennessee River
Source: (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
Convicted child rapist sentenced in Claiborne County
Tennessee Valley Authority seeking community comments.
More than two months after blackouts, TVA still provides few answers