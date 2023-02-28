How rangers know when fireflies come back

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Synchronous Firefly season is coming soon, but Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are working to estimate when the lightning bugs will begin to light up the sky.

Temperature readings are critical to predicting when fireflies will synchronize, according to GSMNP officials.

A small device, called an iButton, helps track the insects by getting temperature readings every hour through late winter into spring.

GSMNP officials said the button is put under the soil and in the trees where the firefly larvae are.

