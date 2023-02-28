KCSO: Suspects sentenced in east Knox County murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says that the two people that were connected to the robbery and murder of a Rockwood man have now been sentenced.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office said that the Major Crimes Division received a Missing Persons report for Victor Letner, who was last seen in Rockwood on Feb. 7, 2021.

KCSO said that Major Crimes Detective Steve Ballard and Rockwood Detective Charles Crothers began investigating information that Letner had possibly been headed to Knox County to meet a woman identified as Kendra Ivey.

During the investigation, KCSO said that Deputy Joshua Fischer with the KCSO Patrol Division was able to locate Kendra Ivey. Ivey reportedly confessed to investigators of “setting up” Letner to be robbed by Charlie Martinez. Investigators said that Kendra Ivey took Letner to a vacant house on Kodak Road, where Martinez robbed, shot and killed Letner.

KCSO added that Ivey pled to first degree murder and Martinez was found guilty on all charges, convicted of first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Martinez was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge and the sentencing for the other charges will be held on April 20, 2023, for both Ivey and Martinez.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.