Knox Co. deputy rescues person from Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials posted to Facebook to praise the actions of one of their detectives.

On Feb. 25, Marcus Parton told dispatch that a man was screaming for help near the Gay Street Bridge.

Parton then found the person along the bank of the Tennessee River between the Gay Street Bridge and Henley Street Bridge.

Parton climbed down the unstable bank to reach the man and found he had several serious injuries, according to KCSO officials.

“Without hesitation or assistance, Det. Parton was able to pull the victim to the riverbank,” KCSO officials said.

Parton immediately began to render aid and discovered that the man was hypothermic and in shock.

KCSO officials said Parton cut the soaking wet clothes off the man while telling him he would be okay.

Parton was also speaking with responding units to help them find his location, which allowed the Knoxville Fire Department to access the victim and transport him to the hospital.

“If not for the quick and calm actions of Det. Parton, the fate of the victim would have been much more serious, if not fatal,” KCSO officials said.

