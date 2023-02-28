Knox Co. deputy rescues person from Tennessee River

KCSO officials praised Detective Marcus Parton for his “quick and calm actions.”
Detective Marcus Parton
Detective Marcus Parton(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials posted to Facebook to praise the actions of one of their detectives.

On Feb. 25, Marcus Parton told dispatch that a man was screaming for help near the Gay Street Bridge.

Parton then found the person along the bank of the Tennessee River between the Gay Street Bridge and Henley Street Bridge.

Parton climbed down the unstable bank to reach the man and found he had several serious injuries, according to KCSO officials.

“Without hesitation or assistance, Det. Parton was able to pull the victim to the riverbank,” KCSO officials said.

Parton immediately began to render aid and discovered that the man was hypothermic and in shock.

KCSO officials said Parton cut the soaking wet clothes off the man while telling him he would be okay.

Parton was also speaking with responding units to help them find his location, which allowed the Knoxville Fire Department to access the victim and transport him to the hospital.

“If not for the quick and calm actions of Det. Parton, the fate of the victim would have been much more serious, if not fatal,” KCSO officials said.

On Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:40 a.m. Detective Marcus Parton advised 911 dispatch of an unknown male subject...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River
The crash happened on I-40 West at Midway road
Two killed in deadly crash on I-40 West
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death
Knoxville fire crews responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for a water main break...
Fort Sanders investigating following death of Lisa Edwards, representative says
Corley and Whitlock
Knoxville teen recovered by human trafficking unit

Latest News

Source: (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
Convicted child rapist sentenced in Claiborne County
Tennessee Valley Authority seeking community comments.
More than two months after blackouts, TVA still provides few answers
Since 2006 the Move Over Law has been in effect in Tennessee, with a Shelby County lawmaker...
Stricter penalties proposed to Tennessee’s Move Over Law
Sunshine and warm temperatures return Tuesday
Staying breezy tonight with sunshine Tuesday before up an down rain chances return