Knoxville non-profit helping grieve a spouse or parent

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At just 39 years old, Kelly Orrico suffered a major stoke, almost ending her life and leaving behind her husband and four young children.

“Through a series of miracles, I survived and they all thought I was going to die that day. The doctor told my husband to give me a kiss goodbye and he didn’t and the doctor stopped him and said, ‘no you need to give your wife a kiss goodbye,’ and he said ‘I’m not kissing my wife goodbye, go hit a home run.’”

Kelly and her husband C.J. co-founded Widow Parent Relief Project on May 3rd, 2022, which is National Widows Day. After C.J. almost lost his wife and Kelly’s background being a teacher they saw the need for an organization like this. They are now the only organization of it’s kind that offers this type of care and aid to this population. Not only in East Tennessee, but the entire nation.

“I started researching what’s out there, what kind of support do widowed parents need and the bottom line is there really is nothing out there,” said Kelly Orrico.

They help men and women who have lost their spouse. The only requirement is the loss has to be within the past three years and they must have a child living at home under the age of 18. They partner with families for one year to provide services and enduring support to young widowed parents so they can spend more time with their children and focus on their family’s mental health and healing.

“Our mission really is to alleviate everyday stressors, and the reason for that is the number one predictor of how well a child adjusts to the loss of their parent is the functioning level of the surviving spouse,” said Kelly Orrico.

They provide people with anything from bi-monthly cleaning services, pairing with a volunteer to be a family friend, provide babysitters, financial planning, self care and the list goes on. According to Kelly Orrico, it’s different for each family because the circumstances may be different.

“We don’t discriminate in any shape or form. If you are in this storm of life we just want to love on you and bless your family,” said Kelly Orrico.

Kelly and C.J. know the cliché, “It takes a village,” to be true and have created an event to emulate what they are all about- community.

“Family Friendzy” will be hosted at Knoxville Catholic’s football field on April 30. It is a team competition for all ages where teams can compete for points in volunteering, fundraising and backyard skills challenges, such as cornhole, Nerf gun sharp shooting, whiffle ball home run derby and more.

The competition is surrounded by fun fair activities and a lineup of entertainment from talented community members, creating an event that is fun for the competitor and the whole family. Kelly said she’s excited for how this event will let people going through tough times know they have a support system.

“My hope and prayer are families that are there is to see tangibly our community is standing behind them,” said Kelly Orrico.

The deadline to register for the team in order to enter as a competitor in the backyard games is April 1, 2023. You can join or create a team here right now here or by texting FamFRIENDzy to 71777.

The overall winner will be named the first-ever Knoxville Village Champs on National Widows Day, May 3, 2023.

