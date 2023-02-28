‘Legally, I can’t charge’ | District Attorney stands by decision to not press charges in Lisa Edwards case

DA Charme Allen explains decision to not press criminal charges against KPD officers; acknowledges officers did not act appropriately
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The district attorney is standing firm in her decision to not press criminal charges against the KPD officers involved in Lisa Edwards’ death.

Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen said she could not press charges, based on the medical examiner’s findings.

“The medical experts that I have to rely on say she was not murdered,” Allen said.

Edwards refused to leave Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after being discharged, and the officers arrested her for trespassing. Edwards later became unresponsive in the back of a KPD cruiser and died the next day.

The release of the KPD body camera video has sparked outrage in the community with people calling for the officers to be held accountable.

However, Allen said she cannot press criminal charges because the autopsy ruled that Edwards died from natural causes, specifically from a stroke.

“Because of what the Regional Forensic Center has determined from a medical standpoint, legally, I can’t charge,” Allen said.

The medical examiner found that “at no time did law enforcement interaction cause or contribute to Ms. Edwards’ death.”

“When we go in front of a jury, we have to say ‘This individual, Lisa Edwards, was murdered. These are the people who murdered her,’” Allen explained. “And I have to have experts to testify to that. I don’t have any medical experts that will say she was murdered.”

In the KPD body cam video, Edwards can be heard repeatedly calling for help. Allen said she can’t hold them criminally accountable for that either.

“Certainly, an officer’s decision, as to medical condition, would not trump those medical professionals at the hospital,” Allen said.

Edwards was discharged from Fort Sanders earlier that morning.

Allen added there is no state law that requires someone to render aid in that situation.

Despite not pressing criminal charges, Allen admits the officers did not act appropriately.

“These officers did not treat Lisa Edwards with respect,” Allen said. “They did not show any empathy. They did not show any compassion. And I, like many, am sickened by the way she was treated.”

Despite how she feels watching the body camera video, Allen made it clear that’s different than pressing criminal charges. She said those officers can still be held accountable in civil court. That would have to be through a lawsuit from Edwards’ family.

The four KPD employees involved are still on paid leave while an internal investigation continues.

