More than two months after blackouts, TVA still provides few answers

It has been two months since the Tennessee Valley Authority ordered rolling blackouts when temperatures dipped to near zero.
TVA still providing few answers as the calendar turns.
By William Puckett
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Leading up to Christmas, East Tennessee saw a cold snap that rivaled records.

Temperatures hovered around zero, creating what officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority called unprecedented demand.

Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze

Three TVA officials met with the Tennessee House Business and Utilities Subcommittee at the beginning of February.

In that meeting, the officials cited that demand and other things they have found since that failure occurred.

”A lot of the failures that we saw is where those lines froze up because a lot of this equipment is outdoors in the conditions,” said Kris Edmondson with TVA.

This meeting is one of the only looks people have gotten at what happened that lead up to the decision to cut power.

”But there was 250 some failures, some good catches, some best practices that we got on a list that we’ve done short-term mitigation on,” said Edmondson.

WVLT News was told on Dec. 27, 2022, that TVA was conducting a review of what happened and officials would have an answer within a week.

Monday marked two months since that one-week time frame, and officials said it would be this spring by the time officials have that report ready.

