NCAA gives 4 former Tennessee staffers under Jeremy Pruitt with show-cause penalties, CBS report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four former Tennessee football staff members were hit with show-cause penalties by the NCAA for recruiting violations under former Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt, according to a report from WVLT network affiliate CBS Sports.

The four staffers, identified as insider linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer, outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton, director of player personnel Drew Hughes and student assistant Michael Magness, reportedly acknowledged Level I violations involving giving cash to players and prospective players.

Pruitt, who still hasn’t seen penalties from the NCAA, and the university can still contest those allegations, CBS said, meaning the cases are still open.

The University of Tennessee itself faced 18 Level I violations, which are the most serious, in the case involving recruiting.

Previous Coverage: NCAA releases allegations in Tennessee Football Jeremy Pruitt investigation

Those allegations alleged that Pruitt gave players $60,000, along with his wife and other people involved in the program.

Pruitt was fired in January of 2021.

