Nicest day of the week, ahead of downpours and gusty storms again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is the pick of the week! Enjoy it, because rain returns at times the second half of the week. Friday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, with gusts of 50+ mph and the last round of rain and storms for this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with decreasing winds and stray fog possible. We start the day around 48 degrees.

It’s a beautiful, mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 72 degrees! The sun and warmth make this our pick of the week. We have a nice breeze out of the southwest 5 to 10 mph today.

Tonight is mostly clear, with a low of 46 degrees and a light breeze.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds gradually increase Wednesday with spotty showers possible in the afternoon to evening. We’ll top out around 76 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 mph.

Rain spreads out late Wednesday, with downpours and some storms bringing an inch to some 2 inches of rain across our area. We’ll monitor for any high water leftover for Thursday morning, but this leaves in time for the day and we’ll stick with clouds and spotty showers, and a high of 68 on Thursday.

Friday’s gusts of 50+ mph can cause damage, plus the timing of downpours and storms during the afternoon commute warrant our WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the weekend is cooler with some spotty snow showers possible in the mountains. Highs are back in the 50s, and if you’ve been putting out plants, it will be in the mid 30s in the Valley and freezing in the higher elevations Sunday morning.

